AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of AZZ worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in AZZ by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in AZZ by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AZZ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

