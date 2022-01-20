B. Riley Comments on Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

SI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Shares of SI stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

