B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 643.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,610,000 after acquiring an additional 459,249 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 32,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 59.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.57. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

