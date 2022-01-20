B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.66. 106,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

