B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,495 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $649,000.

Shares of LMBS stock remained flat at $$49.87 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,073. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

