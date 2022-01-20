B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $172.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,900. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

