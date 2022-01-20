B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.91. 3,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

