B. Riley Weighs in on Blackline Safety Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

In other news, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at C$85,104,498.18. In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

