B2Gold’s (BTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.95.

TSE BTO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,081. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.93. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock worth $1,556,200.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

