Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 12,944 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $312.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

