Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 5,278 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 33,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Deere & Company by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Deere & Company by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.28.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $375.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.39. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

