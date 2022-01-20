Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 5,025 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,173 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $254.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.