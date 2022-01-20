Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 7,172 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

