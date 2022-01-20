Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,949 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.57.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

