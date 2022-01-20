Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.30 by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.30 ($3.75) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.86) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.32) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.47) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.79 ($4.31).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

