Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.99.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.