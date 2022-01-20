Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

Shares of BKNIY stock remained flat at $$5.58 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

