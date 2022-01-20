Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $242.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

