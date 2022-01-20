Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.83 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,884,000. Minot Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,199,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,842,000 after buying an additional 549,704 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $102.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $89.97 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

