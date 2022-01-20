Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

