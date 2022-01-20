Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 456 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.