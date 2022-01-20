Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2,834.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,525 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $10,549,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Shares of AMD opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

