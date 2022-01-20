Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.38

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 252882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$84.44 million and a PE ratio of -19.47.

Get Banyan Gold alerts:

In related news, Director Tara Christie purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,507,109 shares in the company, valued at C$1,821,990.52.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims totaling an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.