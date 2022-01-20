Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BAOS stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

