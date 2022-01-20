Barclays Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $17.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PBF. Cowen reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.
Shares of PBF opened at $17.53 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.75.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 50.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 460,916 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
