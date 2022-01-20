Barclays Boosts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $17.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PBF. Cowen reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of PBF opened at $17.53 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 50.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 460,916 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

