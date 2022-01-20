Barclays Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $66.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.77.

USB stock opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

