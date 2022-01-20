Barclays PLC Buys 5,601 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer stock opened at $456.16 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.13 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $14,152,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

