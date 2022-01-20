Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 237.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,939 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Colfax worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

NYSE:CFX opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.