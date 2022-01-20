Barclays PLC Purchases 49,173 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.33% of Uniti Group worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

UNIT stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

