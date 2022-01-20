Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,470 ($20.06) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.29) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.42) to GBX 1,260 ($17.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.38) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.33) to GBX 1,560 ($21.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.38) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.71).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,107 ($15.10) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,143.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,177.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 831 ($11.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

