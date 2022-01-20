Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,688 shares of company stock valued at $855,667 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 70.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 40,463 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,955. The company has a market cap of $298.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

Several research firms have commented on BNED. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

