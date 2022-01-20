Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $74.50 Average PT from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BASFY opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. Basf has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $23.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

