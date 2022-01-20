Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.23

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

BVNRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.