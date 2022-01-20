Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BVNRY stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.