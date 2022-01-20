Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.27

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €48.27 ($54.85) and traded as high as €53.04 ($60.27). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €52.82 ($60.02), with a volume of 2,340,139 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.14 and its 200 day moving average is €48.27.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

