Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.81. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 51,637 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

