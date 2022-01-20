Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.00.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

TSE BTE traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,473. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.23. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$488.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

