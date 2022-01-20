Beat Kahli Purchases 20,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli bought 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $171,450.00.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.97 on Thursday. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.33.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in VOXX International by 36.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

