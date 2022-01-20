Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on BZH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.93. 471,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,389. The company has a market cap of $595.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.97. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

