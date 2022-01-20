Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,867,000 after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 29,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,983. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

