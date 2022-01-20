Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.32. 97,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,211,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

