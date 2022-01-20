Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BDRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

