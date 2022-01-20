Belt Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.84 or 0.07470401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.88 or 1.00157054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007904 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.