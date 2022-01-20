Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

