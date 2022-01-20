Berenberg Bank Lowers Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Price Target to €100.00

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €105.00 ($119.32) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $151.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

