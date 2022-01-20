Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price objective on the stock.

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,300 ($31.38) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.34) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.32).

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,709.50 ($23.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,728.99. The company has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.06. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11).

In other Entain news, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

