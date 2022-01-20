Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.64) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.30) to GBX 85 ($1.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.64) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.23) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.47).

MARS stock opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.14) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £530.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.25. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 63.75 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.44). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

