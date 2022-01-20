Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 935 Price Target for Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) received a GBX 935 ($12.76) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
LON BD15 traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 112 ($1.53). The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.60). The stock has a market cap of £515.45 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About Tate & Lyle
