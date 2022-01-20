Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 935 Price Target for Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) received a GBX 935 ($12.76) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LON BD15 traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 112 ($1.53). The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.60). The stock has a market cap of £515.45 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

