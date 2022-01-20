Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) rose 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 2,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,981,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $682.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

