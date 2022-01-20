Bettyann Bird Sells 15,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $298,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AGTI opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,290,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.